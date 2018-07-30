Contrasting Konami (KNMCY) & Its Peers

Konami (OTCMKTS: KNMCY) is one of 191 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Konami to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Konami pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Konami pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 42.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Konami and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konami 12.80% 12.44% 8.85% Konami Competitors -3.80% -54.56% 3.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Konami and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konami 0 0 1 0 3.00 Konami Competitors 1356 6472 12460 548 2.59

Konami presently has a consensus price target of $64.93, suggesting a potential upside of 35.07%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 2.75%. Given Konami’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Konami is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Konami shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Konami has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Konami’s peers have a beta of -17.19, suggesting that their average share price is 1,819% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Konami and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Konami $2.16 billion $275.48 million 23.92 Konami Competitors $1.78 billion $188.93 million -5.44

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Konami is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Konami beats its peers on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Konami

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

