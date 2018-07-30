Contrasting Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) & Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG)

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ: JNCE) and Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and Cellular Biomedicine Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics 0 3 3 0 2.50 Cellular Biomedicine Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Jounce Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 103.58%. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.36%. Given Jounce Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jounce Therapeutics is more favorable than Cellular Biomedicine Group.

Profitability

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and Cellular Biomedicine Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics -47.73% -19.90% -10.22% Cellular Biomedicine Group -9,594.83% -45.67% -42.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Cellular Biomedicine Group shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Cellular Biomedicine Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Jounce Therapeutics has a beta of 5.79, meaning that its share price is 479% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellular Biomedicine Group has a beta of 3.4, meaning that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and Cellular Biomedicine Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics $71.64 million 3.30 -$16.44 million ($0.57) -12.75 Cellular Biomedicine Group $340,000.00 1,059.69 -$25.49 million ($1.78) -11.57

Jounce Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Cellular Biomedicine Group. Jounce Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellular Biomedicine Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics beats Cellular Biomedicine Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is JTX-2011, a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the inducible T cell co-stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of six tumor types, including head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, melanoma, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody for combination therapy. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy; and Re-Join therapy and AlloJoin therapy for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis. It also engages in the research and production of lab kits. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Science to co-develop industrial control processes in chimeric antigen receptor T-cell and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

