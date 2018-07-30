Contrasting Diageo (DEO) & Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Diageo (NYSE: DEO) and Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Diageo and Keurig Dr Pepper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diageo N/A N/A N/A Keurig Dr Pepper 15.62% 35.49% 8.07%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Diageo and Keurig Dr Pepper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diageo 0 5 7 0 2.58 Keurig Dr Pepper 0 2 2 0 2.50

Diageo currently has a consensus price target of $158.80, indicating a potential upside of 7.10%. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus price target of $27.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.79%. Given Keurig Dr Pepper’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Keurig Dr Pepper is more favorable than Diageo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.7% of Diageo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Diageo has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diageo and Keurig Dr Pepper’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diageo $16.38 billion 5.63 $4.07 billion $5.52 26.86 Keurig Dr Pepper $6.69 billion 0.65 $1.08 billion $4.54 5.32

Diageo has higher revenue and earnings than Keurig Dr Pepper. Keurig Dr Pepper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diageo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Diageo pays an annual dividend of $3.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Keurig Dr Pepper pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Diageo pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Keurig Dr Pepper pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Diageo has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Keurig Dr Pepper is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats Diageo on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. The company also provides adult beverages and non-alcoholic products. Diageo plc was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. The Beverage Concentrates segment involves in manufacturing and selling carbonated soft drinks and other branded concentrates and syrup. The Packaged Beverages segment offers manufacturing and distribution of packaged beverages and other products through both direct store delivery system and warehouse direct delivery system. The Latin America Beverages segment includes manufacturing and distribution of concentrates, syrup and finished beverages. The company was founded on October 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

