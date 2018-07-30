Contrasting CLP (CLPHY) & Fortis (FTS)

CLP (OTCMKTS: CLPHY) and Fortis (NYSE:FTS) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CLP and Fortis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLP $11.81 billion 2.41 $1.86 billion $0.72 15.68 Fortis $6.40 billion 2.15 $792.99 million $1.95 16.62

CLP has higher revenue and earnings than Fortis. CLP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CLP and Fortis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLP 0 0 0 0 N/A Fortis 0 2 3 0 2.60

Fortis has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.41%. Given Fortis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fortis is more favorable than CLP.

Volatility & Risk

CLP has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortis has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CLP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of Fortis shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CLP pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Fortis pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. CLP pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fortis pays out 67.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares CLP and Fortis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLP N/A N/A N/A Fortis 12.06% 6.92% 2.23%

Summary

Fortis beats CLP on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, oil, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, and solar power plants. It is also involved in the provision of pumped storage and engineering services; research and development activities; property investment; and retail of electricity and gas. As of December 31, 2017 the company had equity generating capacity of 19,395 megawatts (MW) and purchasing capacity of 5, 159 MW. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 1,008,000 customers in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 556,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns four hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador serving approximately 266,000 customers with an installed generating capacity of 139 MW; and on Prince Edward Island serving approximately 80,000 customers through generating facilities with a combined capacity of 145 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 66,000 customers in Ontario; approximately 44,000 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 15,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos, as well as holds long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and the Aitken Creek natural gas storage facility. It also owns and operates transmission and distribution lines; and natural gas pipelines. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.

