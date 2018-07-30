Contrasting Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) and Pretium Resources (PVG)

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) and Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pretium Resources has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Pretium Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs $2.33 billion 1.36 $367.00 million $0.50 21.34 Pretium Resources $177.93 million 8.44 -$16.45 million $0.10 82.30

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than Pretium Resources. Cleveland-Cliffs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pretium Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Pretium Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs 20.07% -76.39% 14.64% Pretium Resources N/A 2.88% 1.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Pretium Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cleveland-Cliffs and Pretium Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs 2 4 7 0 2.38 Pretium Resources 0 2 6 0 2.75

Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus target price of $10.55, suggesting a potential downside of 1.12%. Pretium Resources has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.11%. Given Pretium Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Cleveland-Cliffs.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Pretium Resources on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal project is the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. It also owns interest in the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.