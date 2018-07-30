Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.20

News headlines about Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.1225949349366 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Constellation Brands Inc. Class A alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine cut Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. OTR Global cut Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $230.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a report on Friday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.74.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A opened at $213.95 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a one year low of $191.71 and a one year high of $236.62.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

Further Reading: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Inc. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands Inc. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.