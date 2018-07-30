Conduent Inc (CNDT) Receives $23.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Conduent in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Conduent from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conduent by 52.9% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,069 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Conduent by 416.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Conduent by 12.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Conduent in the second quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Conduent in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNDT traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.96. 61,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of -0.67. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Conduent had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Conduent will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

