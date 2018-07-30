Condominium One Day Trading Volume Tops $28,331.00 (CDM)

Condominium (CURRENCY:CDM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Condominium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Condominium has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $28,331.00 worth of Condominium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Condominium has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003572 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012469 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000449 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00398577 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00030303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00164032 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013956 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Condominium Profile

Condominium’s total supply is 68,325,185 coins. Condominium’s official website is cdmcoin.org . Condominium’s official Twitter account is @cdmcoin

Condominium Coin Trading

Condominium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Condominium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Condominium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Condominium using one of the exchanges listed above.

