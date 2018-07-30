Computacenter (CCC) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,850 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,450 ($19.19) to GBX 1,850 ($24.49) in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Computacenter from GBX 1,400 ($18.53) to GBX 1,650 ($21.84) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Computacenter to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,080 ($14.30) to GBX 1,100 ($14.56) in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

Get Computacenter alerts:

LON CCC traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,562 ($20.68). 54,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,969. Computacenter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 708.73 ($9.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,206 ($15.96).

In related news, insider Greg Lock sold 15,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,254 ($16.60), for a total transaction of £188,438.58 ($249,422.34).

Computacenter Company Profile

Computacenter plc, through its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Belgium. The company offers information security, and identity and access management solutions, as well as endpoint, infrastructure, and cyber security solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, and physical infrastructure; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.