Comparing Qiagen (QGEN) & Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)

Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Qiagen and Cidara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiagen 3.79% 11.91% 6.13% Cidara Therapeutics N/A -106.22% -79.34%

This table compares Qiagen and Cidara Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qiagen $1.42 billion 5.87 $40.39 million $1.27 28.70 Cidara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$55.72 million ($3.18) -1.40

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than Cidara Therapeutics. Cidara Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qiagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Qiagen and Cidara Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiagen 0 3 4 0 2.57 Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Qiagen presently has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.62%. Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 192.46%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Qiagen.

Risk and Volatility

Qiagen has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.8% of Qiagen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Qiagen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qiagen beats Cidara Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions. It also provides Ingenuity Variant Analysis, a cloud-based platform that interprets data from next-generation sequencing (NGS) analysis; QIAGEN Clinical Insight, an evidence-based decision support solution; CLC Genomics Workbench for the analysis and visualization of data from various NGS platforms; and GeneGlobe, a Web-based portal that enables researchers to search and select gene-and pathway-specific solutions from pre-designed and custom PCR assay kits, NGS assay panels, and other products. In addition, the company offers instrumentation systems for laboratories. Its automation platforms include QIAsymphony, a modular system; GeneReader NGS System, a sample to insight NGS solution for laboratories to deliver actionable results; QIAcube robotic workstations, which provides versatile solutions for automated sample processing; QIAxcel for nucleic acid separation; QIAgility, a benchtop instrument for PCR setup; and ESEQuant instruments that enable optical measurement for point of need molecular testing in physician practices, emergency rooms, remote areas, and other applications. It serves molecular diagnostics, applied testing, pharma, and academia customers. QIAGEN N.V. has a collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to develop gene expression profiles for immuno-oncology therapies. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It is also developing antibody-drug conjugates for multidrug-resistant bacterial infections that directly kill pathogens and also direct a patient's immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal, or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

