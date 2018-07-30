Comparing PC Tel (PCTI) & ViaSat (VSAT)

PC Tel (NASDAQ: PCTI) and ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

PC Tel pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. ViaSat does not pay a dividend. PC Tel pays out 220.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

84.1% of PC Tel shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of PC Tel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of ViaSat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PC Tel and ViaSat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PC Tel 0 0 1 0 3.00 ViaSat 2 3 4 0 2.22

PC Tel presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.22%. ViaSat has a consensus price target of $73.38, indicating a potential upside of 5.24%. Given PC Tel’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PC Tel is more favorable than ViaSat.

Profitability

This table compares PC Tel and ViaSat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PC Tel 3.32% 1.44% 1.25% ViaSat -4.22% -2.56% -1.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PC Tel and ViaSat’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PC Tel $91.44 million 1.25 $3.82 million $0.10 62.40 ViaSat $1.59 billion 2.60 -$67.30 million ($0.86) -81.07

PC Tel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ViaSat. ViaSat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PC Tel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

PC Tel has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViaSat has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PC Tel beats ViaSat on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PC Tel

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. The RF Solutions segment provides test tools that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturer providers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems. As of March 31, 2018, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 576,000 subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite networks comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals designed to access Ka-band broadband services; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; and antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas. This segment also provides design and technology services, including analysis, design, development, and specification of satellites and ground systems; ASIC and MMIC design; and network function virtualization. The company's Government Systems segment offers government satellite communication systems, including various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable real-time collection and dissemination of secure real-time digital information between command centers, communications nodes, ground and maritime platforms, and airborne intelligence and defense platforms. Viasat, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

