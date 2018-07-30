Comparing Nexstar Media Group (NXST) and Gray Television, Inc. Class A (GTN.A)

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) and Gray Television, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GTN.A) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nexstar Media Group and Gray Television, Inc. Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexstar Media Group 20.63% 15.56% 2.89% Gray Television, Inc. Class A 29.97% 11.01% 2.77%

0.4% of Gray Television, Inc. Class A shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Nexstar Media Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Gray Television, Inc. Class A shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Nexstar Media Group pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Gray Television, Inc. Class A does not pay a dividend. Nexstar Media Group pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nexstar Media Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nexstar Media Group and Gray Television, Inc. Class A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexstar Media Group $2.43 billion 1.39 $474.99 million $3.98 18.60 Gray Television, Inc. Class A $882.73 million 1.44 $261.95 million N/A N/A

Nexstar Media Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gray Television, Inc. Class A.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nexstar Media Group and Gray Television, Inc. Class A, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexstar Media Group 0 0 10 0 3.00 Gray Television, Inc. Class A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus target price of $90.33, indicating a potential upside of 22.03%. Given Nexstar Media Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nexstar Media Group is more favorable than Gray Television, Inc. Class A.

Risk & Volatility

Nexstar Media Group has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gray Television, Inc. Class A has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nexstar Media Group beats Gray Television, Inc. Class A on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences. It also provides sales, programming, and other services through various local service agreements to 36 power television stations owned and/or operated by independent third parties. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, operated, programmed, or provided sales and other services to 170 television stations in 100 markets in the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The company's stations reach approximately 43.6 million viewers. The company was formerly known as Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nexstar Media Group, Inc. in January 2017. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Gray Television, Inc. Class A

Gray Television, Inc. is a television broadcast company. The Company owns and operates television stations and digital assets in various markets across the United States. As of February 21, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting over 200 separate programming streams, including 37 affiliates of the CBS Network (CBS), 29 affiliates of the NBC Network (NBC), 20 affiliates of the ABC Network (ABC) and 15 affiliates of the FOX Network (FOX). In addition to a primary broadcast channel, each of its stations can also broadcast additional secondary digital channels within a market by utilizing the same bandwidth, but with different programming from the primary channel. The Company also broadcasts local news/weather channels in certain of its existing markets. Along with affiliations with ABC, CBS and FOX, the Company’s secondary channels are affiliated with various smaller networks and program services.

