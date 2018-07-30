Comparing JMP Group (JMP) and Morgan Stanley (MS)

JMP Group (NYSE: JMP) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JMP Group and Morgan Stanley’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JMP Group $109.87 million 1.06 -$15.88 million $0.20 27.05 Morgan Stanley $43.64 billion 2.07 $6.11 billion $3.60 14.18

Morgan Stanley has higher revenue and earnings than JMP Group. Morgan Stanley is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JMP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

JMP Group has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morgan Stanley has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

JMP Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Morgan Stanley pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. JMP Group pays out 180.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Morgan Stanley pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Morgan Stanley has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares JMP Group and Morgan Stanley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JMP Group -3.67% 6.90% 0.71% Morgan Stanley 15.84% 12.09% 1.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for JMP Group and Morgan Stanley, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JMP Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Morgan Stanley 1 9 9 1 2.50

JMP Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 24.77%. Morgan Stanley has a consensus target price of $57.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.31%. Given JMP Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JMP Group is more favorable than Morgan Stanley.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.7% of JMP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Morgan Stanley shares are held by institutional investors. 52.8% of JMP Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Morgan Stanley shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Morgan Stanley beats JMP Group on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions. This segment also provides institutional brokerage services and equity research services. The Asset Management segment is involved in the management of a range of pooled investment vehicles, including the hedge funds, hedge funds of funds, and collateralized loan obligations. The Corporate segment includes investments in public and private securities, and investment funds, as well as other investing activities. The company also provides investment advisory services to business development companies. In addition, it serves corporates, institutional clients and investors, and high net-worth individuals. JMP Group LLC is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management. The Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities, as well as advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate, and project finance. This segment also provides sales and trading services, such as sales, financing, and market-making services in equity securities and fixed income products consisting of foreign exchange and commodities, as well as prime brokerage services; corporate loans, commercial and residential mortgage lending, and asset-backed lending; financing for equities and commodities customers; loans to municipalities; and investment and research services. The Wealth Management segment offers various financial services and solutions covering brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning services, annuity and insurance products, credit and other lending products, and banking and retirement plan services to individual investors and small to medium-sized businesses/institutions. The Investment Management segment provides various investment strategies and products comprising equity, fixed income, liquidity, and alternative/other products to defined benefit/defined contribution plans, foundations, endowments, government entities, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and third-party fund sponsors and corporations through a network of institutional and intermediary channels. Morgan Stanley was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

