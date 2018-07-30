Compagnie de Saint Gobain (COD) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain (LON:COD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of LON:COD opened at GBX 37.49 ($0.50) on Friday. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 52 week low of GBX 42.53 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 53.71 ($0.71).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The Innovative Materials Sector segment provides flat glass products, such as float glass, as well as laminated, patterned, silvered, lacquered, and coated glass; and a range of products for the building industry, including reinforced thermal insulation and acoustic protection glass, solar control glass, decorative, safety and fireproof glass, and active glass.

