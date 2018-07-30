CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) SVP Sells $6,633,382.14 in Stock

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) SVP Ronald L. Miiller sold 101,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $6,633,382.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,191,116.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CommVault Systems opened at $63.65 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $72.65. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -107.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.21.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $176.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.92 million. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CommVault Systems in the first quarter worth $171,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in CommVault Systems in the second quarter worth $211,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in CommVault Systems in the second quarter worth $226,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in CommVault Systems in the second quarter worth $244,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVLT. BidaskClub cut CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on CommVault Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CommVault Systems from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CommVault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.56.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

