Community Health Systems (CYH) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Bank of America

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CYH. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Community Health Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Health Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.58.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems opened at $3.12 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.64. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $8.07.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,960,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 672,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Community Health Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,437,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,414,000 after purchasing an additional 408,397 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,375,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,207,000 after purchasing an additional 547,371 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,057,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Community Health Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.