Community Health Systems (CYH) Earns Sell Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) in a research note published on Friday. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.58.

NYSE CYH opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -19.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $362.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.63. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $8.07.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 1,358.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 559,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 520,710 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 991,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,057,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,375,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,207,000 after purchasing an additional 547,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 885.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 75,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

