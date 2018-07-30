Commscope (COMM) and Motorola Solutions (MSI) Critical Review

Commscope (NASDAQ: COMM) and Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Commscope alerts:

Commscope has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorola Solutions has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Commscope and Motorola Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commscope 4.27% 24.08% 5.45% Motorola Solutions -1.75% -73.43% 10.87%

Dividends

Motorola Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Commscope does not pay a dividend. Motorola Solutions pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Motorola Solutions has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Commscope and Motorola Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commscope 0 6 6 0 2.50 Motorola Solutions 0 2 10 0 2.83

Commscope presently has a consensus price target of $36.60, suggesting a potential upside of 19.61%. Motorola Solutions has a consensus price target of $126.82, suggesting a potential upside of 2.73%. Given Commscope’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Commscope is more favorable than Motorola Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Commscope and Motorola Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commscope $4.56 billion 1.29 $193.76 million $2.02 15.15 Motorola Solutions $6.38 billion 3.14 -$155.00 million $5.20 23.74

Commscope has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Motorola Solutions. Commscope is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motorola Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Commscope shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats Commscope on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators. Its CommScope Mobility Solutions segment offers macro cell site solutions for wireless tower sites and on rooftops, such as base station antennas, microwave antennas, hybrid fiber-feeder and power cables, coaxial cables, connectors, and filters; metro cell solutions for street poles and other urban structures comprising radio frequency delivery and connectivity solutions, equipment housing, and concealment; and small cell and distributed antenna system (DAS) solutions consisting of DAS and distributed cell solutions that allow wireless operators to enhance efficiency, and cellular coverage and capacity in network conditions. This segment provides its solutions under the Andrew brand. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, system integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. Its products include two-way portable radios and vehicle-mounted radios; accessories, such as speaker microphones, batteries, earpieces, headsets, carry cases, and cables; software features and upgrades; and radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, repeaters, and software applications and features. The Services segment provides integration services, including implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications; and managed and support services comprising repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services. This segment also offers network monitoring, software maintenance, and cyber security services; and services and Software as a Service offerings across radio network technologies, command center consoles, and smart public safety solutions. In addition, it provides Integrated Digital Enhanced Network (iDEN) services, including hardware and software maintenance services for its legacy iDEN customers. This segment offers its services for government, public safety, and commercial communication networks. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.