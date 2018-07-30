Commerzbank Reiterates “€110.00” Price Target for Nemetschek (NEM)

Commerzbank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Main First Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €91.13 ($107.21).

Nemetschek opened at €126.00 ($148.24) on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €49.50 ($58.24) and a 12 month high of €90.40 ($106.35).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Data Design System, dRofus, Frilo, Graphisoft, Precast, RISA, SCIA, and Vectorworks brands for architects, civil engineers, structural designers, design planners, and landscape architects.

