Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Given a $55.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) has been assigned a $55.00 price target by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.10% from the company’s previous close.

FIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Sidoti lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Shares of FIX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.40. 7,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $59.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $82,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.38 per share, with a total value of $162,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 218,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,134,030. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,766 shares of company stock valued at $819,911 and have sold 62,503 shares valued at $2,713,335. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 386.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,909,000 after buying an additional 271,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,488,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,383,000 after purchasing an additional 202,335 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,215,000 after purchasing an additional 90,360 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1,089.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 64,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 59,370 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 55,323 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.