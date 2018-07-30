Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the highest is $1.82. Comerica posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comerica from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $109.00 price target on Comerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Comerica from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Comerica from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.72.

Shares of Comerica traded up $0.33, reaching $96.62, on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,807,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,745. Comerica has a 52-week low of $64.04 and a 52-week high of $102.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Comerica by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Comerica by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

