Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Short Interest Update

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,306,432 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the June 29th total of 16,173,897 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,953,837 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Argus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Colgate-Palmolive opened at $66.66 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $77.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,486.69% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $1,275,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,451. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Franck J. Moison sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $4,940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,579 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,283 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 636.9% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 3,463,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,298 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,830,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,953,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,608 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,520,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,782,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

