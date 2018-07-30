CoinFi (COFI) Price Up 38.5% This Week

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $254,689.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Cobinhood, FCoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003612 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011942 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012245 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000444 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00395082 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00030481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00161837 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00014100 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000881 BTC.

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,048,535 tokens. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Kucoin, Cobinhood and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

