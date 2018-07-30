Coimatic 3.0 (CTIC3) Hits Market Capitalization of $4,207.00

Coimatic 3.0 (CURRENCY:CTIC3) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Coimatic 3.0 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Coimatic 3.0 has a total market capitalization of $4,207.00 and $37.00 worth of Coimatic 3.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coimatic 3.0 has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003609 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012378 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000440 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00399185 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00030310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00163823 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013889 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Coimatic 3.0 Token Profile

Coimatic 3.0’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,259,512 tokens. The official website for Coimatic 3.0 is coimatic.com . Coimatic 3.0’s official Twitter account is @coimatic

Coimatic 3.0 Token Trading

Coimatic 3.0 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coimatic 3.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coimatic 3.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coimatic 3.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

