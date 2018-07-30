Coherent (COHR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Coherent to post earnings of $3.63 per share for the quarter.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.12). Coherent had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Coherent to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Coherent opened at $170.90 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Coherent has a 12-month low of $145.66 and a 12-month high of $329.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Coherent from $248.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Coherent to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

