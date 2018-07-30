Coastline Trust Co Sells 4,680 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,840 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP opened at $71.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $42.26 and a 1 year high of $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.00%.

In related news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $439,865.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 49,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $3,514,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 280,336 shares of company stock valued at $19,247,950. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.