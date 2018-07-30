Coastline Trust Co Purchases 4,305 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 88,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 53,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 12,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Wolf sold 3,163 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $142,809.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy opened at $46.59 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $52.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th.

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

