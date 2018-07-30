Coastline Trust Co Purchases 1,525 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 60,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 300,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after acquiring an additional 201,711 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 29,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 535,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $70.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $71.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 180.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on OKE. Deutsche Bank began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

