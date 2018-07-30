Coastline Trust Co Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,720 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 47,706 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 12,083 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,942 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 16,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $852,989.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $618,626.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,881. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM opened at $62.69 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 3.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $69.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a positive return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

