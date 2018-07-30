CNH Industrial (CNHI) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.15

Media stories about CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CNH Industrial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.9377838606535 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNHI shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of CNH Industrial to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.85.

CNH Industrial opened at $11.55 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.01. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $15.65.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.