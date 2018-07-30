CLS’s (CLI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.97) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of CLS in a report on Thursday, April 5th.

Get CLS alerts:

Shares of CLI stock opened at GBX 223.50 ($2.96) on Friday. CLS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.22 ($2.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 256.42 ($3.39).

In other news, insider Sten A. Mortstedt acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £3,600,000 ($4,765,056.25). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,500,124 shares of company stock valued at $360,030,125.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, management, and development of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Sweden. The company operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. It also invests in hotels, corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.