Cloud Peak Energy (CLD) Stock Price Down 1.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $2.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cloud Peak Energy traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.66. 23,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 488,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

CLD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloud Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $3.00 price target on Cloud Peak Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Cloud Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cloud Peak Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded Cloud Peak Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cloud Peak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,157,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 153,976 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,221 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,805 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 45,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,127 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 34,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $205.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The mining company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.72 million. Cloud Peak Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. analysts predict that Cloud Peak Energy Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Cloud Peak Energy

Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.

