Clearshares LLC Has $4.14 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Clearshares LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 3.9% of Clearshares LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clearshares LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,874.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 134,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 127,880 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 529.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,454 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,062,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,240,000 after acquiring an additional 273,001 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF traded up $0.19, hitting $85.10, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 169,985 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $0.4688 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

