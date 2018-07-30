Civitas Solutions Inc (CIVI) Receives $20.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Civitas Solutions Inc (NYSE:CIVI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIVI. ValuEngine downgraded Civitas Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civitas Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Michael Cohen sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $33,031.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,048.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce F. Nardella sold 12,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $202,644.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 597,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,088,939.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,807 shares of company stock worth $327,341. Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Civitas Solutions by 5.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 270,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Civitas Solutions by 44.0% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Civitas Solutions by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Civitas Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Civitas Solutions by 29.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 90,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Civitas Solutions traded up $0.30, hitting $16.25, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,152. Civitas Solutions has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $584.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Civitas Solutions (NYSE:CIVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.24. Civitas Solutions had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Civitas Solutions will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Civitas Solutions, Inc provides home- and community-based health and human services to must-serve individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, and/or medically complex disabilities and challenges in the United States. It operates through Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD), Post-Acute Specialty Rehabilitation Services (SRS), and At-Risk Youth (ARY) segments.

