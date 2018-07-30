Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 21,862 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,862 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8,692.7% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,234,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,382,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,349,722,000 after buying an additional 874,197 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,834,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,023,000 after buying an additional 431,414 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 786.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,989,000 after buying an additional 379,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,528,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,016,000 after buying an additional 298,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works opened at $140.21 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.66 and a fifty-two week high of $179.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 56.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. MED downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.82.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.