Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $37.52 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,504 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 3.1% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $37,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $359.40 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $307.28 and a 12 month high of $366.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0098 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.