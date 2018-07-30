Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 53,649 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 2,298.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,649 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Northcoast Research set a $120.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $123.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.31. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $82.86 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

