Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 85.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Citizens Financial Group has a payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Citizens Financial Group opened at $40.10 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Sandler O’Neill raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.82.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Randall J. Black sold 792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $32,860.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

