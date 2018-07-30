Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ITV (ITV)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on ITV from GBX 175 ($2.32) to GBX 185 ($2.45) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ITV from GBX 185 ($2.45) to GBX 200 ($2.65) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 192.27 ($2.54).

Shares of ITV opened at GBX 165.50 ($2.19) on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. ITV has a 12-month low of GBX 142.80 ($1.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 221.76 ($2.94).

ITV (LON:ITV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The broadcaster reported GBX 7.10 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). ITV had a return on equity of 73.04% and a net margin of 12.37%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

In other news, insider Ian Griffiths sold 126,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £206,659.55 ($273,540.11).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

