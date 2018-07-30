Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) Holdings Cut by AMG Funds LLC

AMG Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the period. AMG Funds LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cinemark opened at $35.06 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $780.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.47 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush set a $47.00 price target on Cinemark and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cinemark from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.79.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 533 theatres and 5,959 screens.

