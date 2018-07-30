CIBC Raises Teck Resources (TECK.B) Price Target to C$46.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Scotiabank reissued a focus stock rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.65.

TECK.B opened at C$33.82 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$19.27 and a 52 week high of C$38.66.

Teck Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company’s activities are organized into business units that are focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. It operates in five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate.

