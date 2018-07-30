Churchill Downs (CHDN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.33.

Churchill Downs traded up $0.75, reaching $281.75, during trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock had a trading volume of 44,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,494. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $185.35 and a one year high of $314.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

