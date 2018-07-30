CHIPS Trading Down 27.5% Over Last Week (CHIPS)

CHIPS (CURRENCY:CHIPS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 30th. One CHIPS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001507 BTC on major exchanges including BarterDEX and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, CHIPS has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. CHIPS has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $38.00 worth of CHIPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CHIPS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,945.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $791.87 or 0.09992479 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00017025 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00030347 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.08 or 0.01981137 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00087480 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006142 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 99.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001178 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004322 BTC.

CHIPS Profile

CHIPS (CHIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2017. CHIPS’s total supply is 20,995,342 coins. CHIPS’s official Twitter account is @SuperNETorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

CHIPS Coin Trading

CHIPS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and BarterDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHIPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHIPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHIPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CHIPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHIPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.