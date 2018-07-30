Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) Shares Sold by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust trimmed its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 457.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 37,579 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 30,841 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.66.

Shares of NYSE:CHK traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $4.66. 1,328,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,333,526. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

