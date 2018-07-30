Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) Receives $4.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHK. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.87. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,979,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 94.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,348,023 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,431 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 181.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,972,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,947 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 484.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,818,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,776 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $4,497,000. 57.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

