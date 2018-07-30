Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Energy’s ongoing cost cutting measures has supported its recent operating performances. Chesapeake expects 2018 production to grow by about 3% over 2017 levels, while oil volumes are expected to increase by 5% compared to 2017. The company’s focus on maintaining a disciplined cost structure is noteworthy. Moreover, the company’s focus on the liquid-rich plays like Marcellus Shale and Powder River Basin is expected to contribute highly to its growth momentum. Chesapeake boasts a leading position among the top unconventional liquids rich plays and actively manages its asset portfolio through a combination of acquisitions and disposals. Further, it should be noted that the company aim to lower its $2–$3 billion debt load by selling non-core properties. Chesapeake will continue to look for opportunities to vend more assets next year in a bid to improve liquidity and pay off debt. However, though Chesapeake’s ongoing”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.11 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Stephens set a $4.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.66.

NYSE CHK traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 830,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,333,526. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.27. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $2,465,000. Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 21.9% during the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 111,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 29.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,770 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,242,782 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 24,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 177,461 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 26,974 shares during the last quarter. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

