Chemical Financial (CHFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “sell” rating on shares of Chemical Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chemical Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Chemical Financial alerts:

Shares of CHFC opened at $58.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. Chemical Financial has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 22.38%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemical Financial will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Rathbun sold 5,000 shares of Chemical Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at $968,188.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemical Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 216,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Chemical Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemical Financial by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Chemical Financial by 45.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Chemical Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Chemical Financial

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Chemical Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemical Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.