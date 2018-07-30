Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) PT Raised to $116.00 at Morgan Stanley

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.10.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP opened at $113.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $93.76 and a 52-week high of $119.20.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $467.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.32 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 43.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,411,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,978,000 after acquiring an additional 810,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,965,000 after acquiring an additional 165,551 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,045,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,644,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,590,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,346,000 after acquiring an additional 868,345 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,211,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,020,000 after acquiring an additional 114,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.