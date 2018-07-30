Cheapcoin (CHEAP) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.00

Cheapcoin (CURRENCY:CHEAP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, Cheapcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Cheapcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cheapcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Cheapcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005522 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003677 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000449 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00403434 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00030225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00167124 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013910 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Cheapcoin Coin Profile

Cheapcoin’s official Twitter account is @cheapcrypto

Cheapcoin Coin Trading

Cheapcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheapcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheapcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheapcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

