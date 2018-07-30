ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Cap Achieves $0.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $320,785.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0321 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Huobi and Coinnest.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00037218 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004081 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00323569 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005800 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00064001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001191 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, HitBTC, Huobi, LBank, BigONE, ZB.COM, EXX, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

